Madhya Pradesh: Venomous Visitors Give Sleepless Nights In Piplia Mandi

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Virat Colony, Ward 7, are living in fear as poisonous reptiles, including snakes, are entering their homes. The problem has been ongoing since the rains and despite complaints, no solution has been found. The residents, including Rahul Chaudhary, Mangilal Deera and others, claim that the lack of a proper road and poor drainage system are the main reasons for the issue.

The drain water is accumulating in a pond behind the houses, attracting these venomous visitors. The residents have been complaining about the issue for a long time and even lodged a complaint on the CM helpline, but it remains unresolved.

They are worried about their safety and the safety of their children. The situation is becoming increasingly unbearable and the residents are demanding immediate action from the authorities. Meanwhile, CMO Praveen Sen has assured that the problem will be resolved soon.

According to him, the road has been approved in the residential area and while the road is being built, the drains will also be constructed properly and the water drainage will be done properly. The residents are hoping that the authorities will take swift action to resolve the issue and provide them with a safe living environment.