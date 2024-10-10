 Madhya Pradesh: Venomous Visitors Give Sleepless Nights In Piplia Mandi
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Virat Colony, Ward 7, are living in fear as poisonous reptiles, including snakes, are entering their homes. The problem has been ongoing since the rains and despite complaints, no solution has been found. The residents, including Rahul Chaudhary, Mangilal Deera and others, claim that the lack of a proper road and poor drainage system are the main reasons for the issue.

The drain water is accumulating in a pond behind the houses, attracting these venomous visitors. The residents have been complaining about the issue for a long time and even lodged a complaint on the CM helpline, but it remains unresolved.

