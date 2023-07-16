Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle With Illegal Liquor Caught, 1 Held | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): One person was arrested after a vehicle carrying 1,860 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 4.4 lakh was intercepted in Bawri village on Saturday, the police said.

As per SDOP Neeraj Namdev, a white car (MP04 GA 7065), stuffed with illicit liquor was headed towards Juwari from Ranapur village. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Ambua police laid a siege near Dekalkua Phata in Bawri village and intercepted the same vehicle over suspicion. Upon sensing police presence, the vehicle driver attempted to flee but failed in his attempt.

During search of the vehicle, police seized 1,860 litres of illegal liquor from the vehicle. The driver did not have licence or permit and found to be possessing liquor when asked for permits regarding liquor.

The police seized liquor worth Rs 4.4 lakh and the vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh. A case under Section 34-2,36, 46 of the Excise Act was registered against the driver and he was apprehended. Ambua station in-charge Deelip Chandel, sub-inspector (SI) Manish and the team played a key role. Further probe is underway.