Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle-lifters' gang busted, 7 held; 6 bikes seized in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of seven persons, Alirajpur police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle-lifters and recovered six stolen bikes from their possession, more recoveries could be made after further investigation.

Sharing information, additional SP SR Sengar said that to curb the incidents of motorcycle theft in the city and to track down vehicle thieves a team of police station in-charge ShivramTarole and cyber cell was formed under the direction of senior officials and ordered to check the theft of motorcycles and to nab the accused as soon as possible.

Acting on information, a gang of vehicle lifters was nabbed. During the course of the investigation, the gang members accepted to have committed the crimes and to have lifted vehicles from Alirajpur, Jobat and some areas of Gujarat as well. Those arrested have been identified as Shivraj Patel, a resident of Phaliya village, Nankiya Sardar, a resident of Jhajhla village and other 5 members of the gang. Six motorcycles were recovered from their possession worth Rs 5 lakh and presented before the court. A hunt is on to nab other members of the gang as well.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)