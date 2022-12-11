Madhya Pradesh: Varsity students get a lesson in Human Rights in Ujjain

District Legal Service Authority secretary Arvind Jain addresses a programme to mark the occasion of International Human Rights Day, in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On International Human Rights Day, a special awareness programme was organised at Suman Manaviki Bhawan, Vikram University, to end violence and all kinds of discrimination against women.

District Legal Service Authority’s secretary and Judge Arvind Jain in his address said that humanity was most valuable and it was the duty of every conscious person to protect it. Birth rights are a series of rights fully protected for each human being for one’s own benefit which is natural and constitutionally authorised for each human race. The essential necessities of life such as food, clothing, housing, education, health, travel, security, water and the right to one's body and soul are included in these rights.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that International Human Rights Day was celebrated every year on December 10 all over the world. It was approved by the United Nations in its General Assembly on this day in 1948 to celebrate human rights day in many states, countries and organisations that work to protect human rights.

After the Universal Declaration of the United Nations in Vienna, member countries pledged full cooperation in the public interest. Every person would be awakened to give universal respect to human rights and fundamental freedoms and would also follow them.

District legal aid officer Chandresh Mandloi said that the name of the Indian organisation working together with other countries of the United Nations in relation with human rights is National Human Rights Commission. The primary objective of the commission is caste, religion, creed and the Right to life were to be protected from any kind of differences like class and gender discrimination, torture, slavery and humiliating treatment. Speaker Dr Archana Pandey said that life, liberty and equality were included in the Indian courts and international covenants under the Constitution.