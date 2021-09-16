Madhya Pradesh: Various programmes to mark PM's birthday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 20 years in public service and birthday on September 17 is being celebrated by the State Government in the form of Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan.

The campaigns in the district will be launched on September 17 and continue till October 7. It will be launched through planting saplings by the minister of home and district minister in-charge, Narottam Mishra.

District education officer said the minister will start the campaign by planting saplings in government Malharashram Higher Secondary School, Rambagh, at 10.30 am on Friday. He will distribute textbooks, uniforms, tricycles etc. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed auditorium of the school. On this occasion, teachers who have done excellent work in the field of education will also be honoured.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:56 AM IST