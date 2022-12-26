e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Vajpayee never compromised on principles, says Former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Nagar Mandal BJP president Akshay Sharma, rural president Narayan Singh Deora, Jagdish Jat and others were also present

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat addressed the Good Governance Day programme, conducted at Badi Chopati on Badnawar road. Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shekhawat said that Atal was a true political leader.

He never compromised on principles in his long political career. The political landscape has changed over time. Even today there are many challenges before us and workers should be prepared to face them.

Nagar Mandal BJP president Akshay Sharma, rural president Narayan Singh Deora, Jagdish Jat and others were also present. Notably, Shekhawat had lost the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket. Pritesh Singh Pawar conducted the event and Akshaya Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.

