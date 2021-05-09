Madhya Pradesh: Vaccines stocks run dry, hits jab job in Jaora

Jaora: Besides, medical facilities, oxygen and Remdesivir injections now the Jaora is also facing a crunch of corona vaccines.
The vaccination in the town was wrapped up on Saturday at around 3:00 pm as there were only 140 doses of Covisheild in Government Hospital, Jaora.
Till now 75% of the town population have already got their first dose but their second dose is marred with uncertainty due to shortage of vaccine. The residents in rural areas have appealed to the administration to provide the second dose of vaccine as soon as possible.
Vaccination centre in Government Hospital received 140 doses of vaccine and the vaccination process started at 9:30 am. In this 5-hour session 87 men and 53 women received Covid jab. Among these, 39 received their first dose and 96 got their second dose of vaccine.
Due to the shortage of vaccine, rest of the beneficiaries were left high and dry. As per the guidelines, the second dose of vaccine should be given within 28-56 days after the first dose but due to the unavailability of vaccines at centres the slated second dose is getting affected here.
The vaccine centre in Primary Health Centre has been closed as Covisheild could not be delivered, worsening the situation in rural areas. District Vaccination In-charge Varsha Kuril said that the vaccination session will be continued on Monday only if the centre will receive the vaccine till Sunday. The vaccination of people between 18-45 years of age will possibly start from May 15 only if there is adequate availability of vaccines in town, she added.
