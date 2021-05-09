Madhya Pradesh: Vaccines stocks run dry, hits jab job in Jaora

Jaora: Besides, medical facilities, oxygen and Remdesivir injections now the Jaora is also facing a crunch of corona vaccines.

The vaccination in the town was wrapped up on Saturday at around 3:00 pm as there were only 140 doses of Covisheild in Government Hospital, Jaora.

Till now 75% of the town population have already got their first dose but their second dose is marred with uncertainty due to shortage of vaccine. The residents in rural areas have appealed to the administration to provide the second dose of vaccine as soon as possible.

Vaccination centre in Government Hospital received 140 doses of vaccine and the vaccination process started at 9:30 am. In this 5-hour session 87 men and 53 women received Covid jab. Among these, 39 received their first dose and 96 got their second dose of vaccine.