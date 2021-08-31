Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0; District may attain 100% first dose vaccine today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts are on in full swing that, by the end of Tuesday—coinciding with the end of August—100% eligible citizens of the district should get their first dose of vaccine. In the district, the work of vaccination to protect against the coronavirus is proceeding at a fast pace. At present, the work of administering the first dose of vaccine to residents is going on especially in the district.

Collector Manish Singh has appealed to all the residents who have not yet received their first dose of vaccine to ensure that they do get it by reaching the vaccination centres on Tuesday. People are being encouraged to get vaccinated by teams going from door to door and from farm to farm.

An estimated 12,904 people are yet to get their first dose of vaccine now. Official sources said on Monday that officers have been deputed from door to door to encourage residents in the district to get vaccinated. All the officers, including those from the village to the SDO level, are going from door to door to contact people at their homes. Special arrangements have been made to vaccinate people, who cannot reach the vaccination centres, at their homes.

Vaccines administered by reaching homes & fields

As part of the special efforts to vaccinate 100 per cent of the district’s people, on Monday, vaccines were administered by reaching homes and fields in the rural areas. Mobile teams have also been formed for vaccination. A total of 128 people were vaccinated on Monday at Tillorkhurd in the district. Of these, 9 were vaccinated after teams reached their homes. Similarly, in other villages, including Semaliachau, Faraspur and Bisakhedi, people were vaccinated by reaching door to door and in the fields. It was said that there is not a single person in Semliyachau village who is yet to be administered the first dose of the vaccine. This village is now 100% first-dose vaccinated.

Target to vax 12,904 people

The target is to vaccinate 12,904 people on Tuesday to achieve 100% vaccination of the first dose in the district. On Monday, 25,624 people were vaccinated in the district till 6 pm. Of these, over 10,000 people were vaccinated with the first dose. Similarly, 15,528 people were given the second dose.

According to the CoWINportal, a total of 3,769,054 vaccines have been administered in the district till date. Of these, the first dose was administered to 2,794,654 people. The second dose was 974,400. The target of administering the first dose to 100% people above the age of 18 years in the district will be completed soon. The target was to administer the first dose of vaccine to a total of 2,807,558 eligible people in the district and, out of these, the first dose was administered to 2,794,654 people, leaving 12,904 people yet to be administered the first dose.

Over 1 lakh doses at 402 centres today

More than 100,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be administered in the district at 402 centres on Tuesday. Besides, 76 mobile teams will give vaccine shots to people in the district. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said vaccination would be done on the basis of slot bookings. Online slots have been issued. Eligible people can do online slot booking and reach the centre allocated to them.

Along with online slot booking, vaccination doses will be available to residents visiting the vaccination centres by registering onsite through tokens. Vaccines will also be administered to people by teams roaming in different areas of the city.

Refrigerator, microwave, mixer & stove incentives to the first dose receivers

To encourage residents to take the first dose, arrangements have been made to give attractive prizes in the district. Refrigerators, microwave ovens, mixers, gas stoves and so forth are being given to the first-dose receivers. Many innovations are being done in the district to achieve the 100 per cent first-dose vaccination target. Non-government organisations have announced attractive gifts for all those who will be administered the first dose of vaccine in the district on Tuesday. Instructions have been given to all SDMs, chief municipal officers of the nagar panchayats and all chief executive officers of janpad panchayats to prepare a list every day. This list will be compiled daily in all the SDM offices. From the list of three days—August 29, 30 and 31—10 slips will be drawn through lottery.

Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar said that, in each district panchayat area, the first four people will be given the prizes. For Khudail tehsil, too, awards will be given as in the district. Here, tehsildar Pallavi Puranik will do the coordination work. This list will be prepared separately for the janpad panchayat and nagar panchayat. The first, second and third will get the rewards and seven consolation prizes will also be given separately in each nagar panchayat. There will be no fourth prize in the nagar panchayat. This work will be done under the leadership of the CMO, nagar panchayat, and CEO, janpad panchayat, and SDM concerned. District vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta will get this work done in coordination with Pink Centre.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:06 AM IST