Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination in Bhikangaon to begin from today

District program manager Manish Bhadravale, district malaria officer Dr Sunil Verma, BMO Dr Manoj Nirala, block program manager Neeraj Verma and staff members were present.

On Monday, vaccination will be done between 9 am to 5 pm. Department set target to vaccinate as many 100 health workers daily.

BMO Dr v Nirala informed that vaccination will be held daily except government holiday, Tuesday and Friday. Messages have been forwarded to all 100 health workers those who are going to get vaccinate on Monday.

After getting first dose of vaccine, second dose will be administered 28 days after the first vaccination. After applying the vaccine, the patient will be kept in the surveillance room. There may be some difficulty in vaccination, the team of doctors will be posted and treatment will be done in case of any problem.