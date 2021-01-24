Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination in Bhikangaon to begin from today

BHIKANGAON: Monday will bring new hope for the residents of Bhikangaon tehsil in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh as vaccination for Covid-19 going is going to start in the tehsil. In the first, as many 660 health workers will get 0.5 ml dose of Covishield vaccine.
Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Gajanand Lahene who visited the vaccination centre at the government hospital on Sunday said all the preparations for the vaccinations are completed.
District program manager Manish Bhadravale, district malaria officer Dr Sunil Verma, BMO Dr Manoj Nirala, block program manager Neeraj Verma and staff members were present.
On Monday, vaccination will be done between 9 am to 5 pm. Department set target to vaccinate as many 100 health workers daily.
BMO Dr v Nirala informed that vaccination will be held daily except government holiday, Tuesday and Friday. Messages have been forwarded to all 100 health workers those who are going to get vaccinate on Monday.
After getting first dose of vaccine, second dose will be administered 28 days after the first vaccination. After applying the vaccine, the patient will be kept in the surveillance room. There may be some difficulty in vaccination, the team of doctors will be posted and treatment will be done in case of any problem.
285 to get vaccine in Sonkatch
SONKATCH: In Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district, vaccination will be held between January 25 and 30 and as many 285 health workers from Sonkatch and Gandharvapuri will get vaccine. Vaccination will be held at as many 19 vaccination centres in the tehsil and except January 26, vaccination will be held on every day.
Program manager Deepak Chauhan informed that complete arrangements have been made in the hospital for vaccination. The tehsil has received a total of 410 vaccines. A total of 285 people, including health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers will be vaccinated first.
