Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination centres in Barda inspected

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Pankaj Jain inspected the vaccination centre set up in village Barda of Tanda late on Friday.

By noon, 103 % people had been vaccinated against the target. He interacted with the sarpanch.

He inspected the ongoing vaccination work by inspecting the Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in other gram panchayats including the vaccination centre in Chilva village of Kukshi.

He reached the SDM office, Kukshi, took a meeting regarding the vaccination campaign and gave necessary directions to the officers. He encouraged the officers and employees of Bagh and Kukshi to ensure maximum vaccination.

He told the people who had come for vaccination the importance of vaccination to ward off coronavirus infection.

To provide protection from corona epidemic to 100% eligible population of the district should get both doses of anti-corona vaccines. He directed the officials of the Health Department to ensure that the names of the persons who have got the vaccines be entered on the portal.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:43 AM IST