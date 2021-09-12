e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination centre found closed, auxiliary nurse midwife suspended

FP News Service
Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chouhan suspended auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) after he found the vaccination centre at Avadaamaan situated Community Health Centre closed on Saturday.

SDM village to take stock of the situation and he found vaccination centre closed.

Upset over this, Chouhan suspended the in-charge ANM Nirmala Garg and directed the block medical officer (BMO) to take necessary action against the ASHA supervisor Bhuri Dodwe, ASHA worker Jyoti Dodwe and anganwadi worker Samima Saifi who were found absent.

For the anti-Covid-19 vaccination, the collector has fixed the time of 7 am, but no employee reached the vaccination site till 10 am in village.

When contacted Chouhan said that the vaccination campaign is very important to curb corona outbreak and if any officer or employee is found neglecting the duties assigned, then strict action will be taken against them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 02:10 AM IST
