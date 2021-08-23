Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination camp on August 25 and 26

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To protect citizens from the infection of Covid-19, vaccination campaign is being organised on August 25 and 26 under the leadership of collector Chandramouli Shukla and Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan.

Commissioner Chouhan has appealed to all social organisations, crisis management organisations and common citizens for their cooperation to make the vaccination campaign a success.

He has also instructed all the concerned officers to complete the target of vaccination during this two-day-vaccination campaign.

Giving this information, vaccination in-charge Dr Pawan Maheshwari, said that in addition to the designated places of vaccination centres, new centres are also being opened for the convenience of the common citizens.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:01 PM IST