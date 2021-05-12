Madhya Pradesh: Vaccinate MLAs on priority, demands Congress legislator from Agar

Agar: Congress MLA from Agar Assembly constituency Vipin Wankhede wrote to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that all 230 MLAs in the state be vaccinated on priority.

In the letter, Wankhede said during this hour of crisis the MLAs are spending most of their time among public and providing every possible support to them even though they are not given the status of front-line workers categories.

MLAs are facing huge trouble in getting vaccine, because they are not belonging to the FLW category and its matter of shame for not entitling MLAs as the front-line workers.

Congress MLA added that so far four MLAs have been died due to corona in the state and if any MLA died due to lack of vaccination future, then who will be responsible, Wankhede questioned