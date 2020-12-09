Madhya Pradesh: Vacant posts in government colleges to be filled in the next 3 years

Almost all vacant teaching and nonteaching posts in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh will be filled over the next three years, state minister Mohan Yadav said.

Talking to reporters here, the Minister for Higher Education said the government has decided to fill five per cent of these vacant posts each year.

"Almost all vacant seats of teaching and non-teaching staff (in government colleges) are going to be filled in the next three years through written exams," he said.

The selection of teachers will be done through the written examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, he said.

There will be no interview in the selection of teachers, he said.

"The decision of not holding the interviews was taken as certain discrepancies come up after the interview that hampers the selection process," the minister said.