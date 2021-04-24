Madhya Pradesh: Use Rs 30L from MLA fund for oxygen plant, new beds, says Gurjar to administration in Nagda

Nagda: Nagda - Khachrod MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has recommended Rs 30 lakh from MLA development fund for commissioning facilities at Civil Hospital in Nagda.

A total of Rs 30 lakh has been recommended for setting up an oxygen plant while Rs 10 lakh will be used to increase beds at the hospital.

He said that the administration should provide the facility to the public by using the amount immediately.

Presently a plant is supplying oxygen to 100 beds. The new plant will supply oxygen to 100 more beds.

Lift ban on organising marriage

Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress State Vice president Surendra Singh Gurjar and deputy sarpanch Dhara Singh Surel have written to the chief minister and collector demanding that like other districts, ban on organising marriages should be lifted in Ujjain.

The rules for corona curfew, from April 8 to April 19, provided for organising marriages

But on April 20, the local administration suddenly extended the lockdown till April 30. In Mandsaur, Neemuch and other districts of Ujjain division despite surge in corona cases the administration has given permission to organise marriage functions, the letter alleged. Administration should rethink about its decision and give permission for marriage with appropriate guidelines.