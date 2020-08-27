Madhya Pradesh: Urea being black marketed in the state, alleges former CM Kamal Nath

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that rampant black marketing of urea was going on in the state.
"While farmers are forced to stand in long queues for getting a bag of urea, tons of urea is being allotted in the name of landless and dead farm workers with the help of BJP- supported traders," he claimed.
"The sale of sub-standard manure is at its peak," he added.
The former chief minister also alleged that there was no mechanism to stop sale of spurious fertilizer and black marketing, and the BJP government in the state is not taking any action.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should ensure availability of quality urea for farmers, he said, warning of an agitation over the issue.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday, while in talk with media, said that no officer involved in blackmarketing of urea will be spared. The HM is heared saying, "Anyone involved in blackmarketing of urea and rashan will be put behind bars and the officers will be questioned for their deeds."
