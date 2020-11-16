Madhya Pradesh: Upset over failed love, couple ends life in Indore

A young couple was found hanging from a tree in Khudel area of Indore district in the wee hours of Monday. A suicide note was also recovered from the couple. The police said that they took such an extreme step due to their failed love. Surprisingly, the boy was to be married to another girl since November 30, 2020.

According to the police, the girl is a minor and the boy is identified as 23-year-old Rahul. Rahul’s mother found them hanging after which she called other family members. Other villagers also reached on the spot after knowing about the incident.

A police officer from Kampel police post informed that a suicide note was also recovered from them. In the suicide note, it was mentioned that the girl wanted to live with a boy and she wanted to marry him. Police said that they committed suicide due to their failed love. However, the statements of their family members are being taken.

It is said that the boy's family members had fixed his marriage with another girl on November 30 due to which the boy was under depression. The police are waiting for the autopsy report also.