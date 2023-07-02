Madhya Pradesh: Upper Caste Reps Hand Over Memo To MP

Representatives of upper castes hand over memorandum to MP Firojia in Ujjain on Saturday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj submitted a memorandum to MP Anil Firojia on Saturday demanding scholarship to selected EWS category Brahmin students in government schools. According to national general secretary Tarun Upadhyay, memorandum was submitted under second phase of Brahmin upper caste scholarship movement as part of Brahmin upper caste scholarship movement by Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj and Upper caste society.

MP Firojia received the memorandum and assured the delegation that he would convey the spirit of the memorandum to Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India.