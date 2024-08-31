Madhya Pradesh Updates: Protest Erupts Over Lineman's Death In Bagh; Civic Body To Remove Basement Shops In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A protest erupted on Saturday morning when a lineman working in the electricity company died due to an electric shock. The villagers, along with the family members, were angry over the departmental officials' absence and lack of information about the lineman's death. The police force was deployed on the hospital premises to control the situation.

The lineman, Ramu, 28, was found dead near the electricity grid on Friday evening. The family and villagers were furious when the body was brought to the hospital without informing them about the death. The post-mortem was conducted and the doctors confirmed that the cause of death was electric shock.

The villagers expressed anger by placing the body in front of the grid. The protest ended after Kukshi SDM Pramod Singh Gurjar, SDOP Sunil Gupta and officials of the electricity company agreed to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased. The contractor for outsourced workers also agreed to provide compensation in case of death due to electric shock and the electricity distribution company agreed to give the insurance money.

Civic Body To Remove Basement Shops

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Sendhwa Municipality has issued a warning to building owners who have constructed basements in their buildings and are using them for business or other purposes. According to the municipal records, 48 basements have been built in the city, but instead of using them for parking, they are being used for commercial or other purposes, which is illegal.

The municipality has directed the building owners to stop using the basements for commercial purposes and instead use them only for parking, as per the original permission granted. The owners have been given a month's notice to comply with the rules, failing which the municipality will remove the illegal construction and encroachment without prior notice.

CMO Madhu Chaudhary stated that the illegal use of basements is causing traffic congestion and movement problems in the city. The municipality has taken this step in the public interest to ensure that the basements are used for their intended purpose. Sub-engineer Sachin Alune informed that notices have been issued to the building owners, giving them a month to comply with the rules. After this, the municipality will take strict action against those who fail to comply.