Madhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day special campaign, initiated by the Mandleshwar police to curb the illicit activities, concluded on Saturday. Giving information, police station in-charge Deepak Yadav said that as per the instructions of higher officials, the team of Mandleshwar police station carried out various actions for the prevention of illegal activities in the past week.

As part of the campaign, a special vigil was kept on hospitals and hostels. During the drive, a total of 11 cases were registered in a week, in which 11 accused had been booked. Police seized 62 litres of illicit liquor. A fine of Rs 10,000 was collected while taking action on two over-loaded vehicles.

Two dumpers were seized and handed over to the mineral department for illegally transporting sand. The police team visited the hospitals day and night and discussed security measures with the hospital staff. Police also visited tribal hostels, held discussions with the students and superintendents and constant watch was kept to ensure their safety from anti-social elements.

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar Cyber Cell, on Saturday, hosted a cyber refresher course at the conference hall, SP Office. During this, training on the 'National Cyber ??Crime Reporting Portal' was imparted among officials. The one-day training session was conducted for police officers across the district.

Officers were educated on the necessary steps to ensure victims receive immediate assistance and how to handle digital evidence properly. If one falls victim to cyber fraud, it is essential to act quickly.

Registering a complaint immediately can significantly increase the chances of recovering any lost funds. Victims can contact the National Cyber Help Line Number 1930 or visit their nearest police station to report the incident.

Additionally, complaints can also be lodged online through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which is designed to facilitate the reporting of cyber crimes. Over the past eight months, police successfully recovered a total of Rs 9.6 lakh for victims of online fraud. Cyberbranch in-charge Bherusingh Devda, constable Prashant Singh Chauhan and others imparted training.