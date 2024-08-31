 Madhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months

Police discussing safety measures with officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day special campaign, initiated by the Mandleshwar police to curb the illicit activities, concluded on Saturday. Giving information, police station in-charge Deepak Yadav said that as per the instructions of higher officials, the team of Mandleshwar police station carried out various actions for the prevention of illegal activities in the past week.

As part of the campaign, a special vigil was kept on hospitals and hostels. During the drive, a total of 11 cases were registered in a week, in which 11 accused had been booked. Police seized 62 litres of illicit liquor. A fine of Rs 10,000 was collected while taking action on two over-loaded vehicles.

Two dumpers were seized and handed over to the mineral department for illegally transporting sand. The police team visited the hospitals day and night and discussed security measures with the hospital staff. Police also visited tribal hostels, held discussions with the students and superintendents and constant watch was kept to ensure their safety from anti-social elements.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Five Assailants Force Minor To Become ‘Murga’ In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol; Booked
article-image

Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months

FPJ Shorts
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: BJP Workers Accused Of Harassing Onboard Passengers On Inaugural Run; Incident Captured On Video
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Special Trains For 8 Additional Trips; Check Details
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Kolkata: Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-Off Due To Engine Failure; Passengers Safe
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports
Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months

Dhar Police Reclaim ₹9.6L In Cyber Fraud Cases In 8 Months | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, Dhar Cyber Cell, on Saturday, hosted a cyber refresher course at the conference hall, SP Office. During this, training on the 'National Cyber ??Crime Reporting Portal' was imparted among officials. The one-day training session was conducted for police officers across the district.

Officers were educated on the necessary steps to ensure victims receive immediate assistance and how to handle digital evidence properly. If one falls victim to cyber fraud, it is essential to act quickly.

Registering a complaint immediately can significantly increase the chances of recovering any lost funds. Victims can contact the National Cyber Help Line Number 1930 or visit their nearest police station to report the incident.

Additionally, complaints can also be lodged online through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which is designed to facilitate the reporting of cyber crimes. Over the past eight months, police successfully recovered a total of Rs 9.6 lakh for victims of online fraud. Cyberbranch in-charge Bherusingh Devda, constable Prashant Singh Chauhan and others imparted training.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Mandleshwar Police's Special Drive Brings Down Illegal Activities; Dhar...

Mehgaon Suicide Case: Three Still At Large In Father-Son Duo's Suicide Case; Brahma Samaj Demands...

Mehgaon Suicide Case: Three Still At Large In Father-Son Duo's Suicide Case; Brahma Samaj Demands...

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya From September 16

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati-Gaya From September 16

MP August 31 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Resume From September 1; Alerts Issued For 35...

MP August 31 Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Resume From September 1; Alerts Issued For 35...

Indore Hospitals Offer EMI Options For Patients For Medical Treatments, Bringing Relief To Many

Indore Hospitals Offer EMI Options For Patients For Medical Treatments, Bringing Relief To Many