Madhya Pradesh: 'Unsocial' Patwari cares two hoots about distancing at wedsite

Jobat: A case of perfect WEDLOCKED... down and out! Social distancing went for a toss during the marriage ceremony of none other than patwari, a government servant of Madhya Pradesh revenue department.

The matter was reported in Billasa village under Jobat police station limit in the tribal dominating Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh, where ignoring all the basic norms, more than 1,500 people participated in the knot ceremony on Sunday.

As soon as Jobat police came to know about entire matter, a cop team rushed to the village and booked groom Kannu, son of Habbu Chouhan under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

According to information, Kannu who currently is posted in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh has sought permission from the local administration for his wedding ceremony with condition of only 50 persons.

In Madhya Pradesh, state government had drawn a guideline and made it clear that an FIR will be registered against those organising marriage ceremonies in the violation of norms after a newly married woman tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal recently.

According to the guidelines, a maximum of 25 members from each side – groom and bride – are allowed to attend the wedding in the non-containment zones, but no marriage procession is allowed.

However, during patwari’s wedding ceremony, Kannu and his family not only ignored all the basic norms, also not many were seen covering their faces with masks.

When contacted, sub-divisional magistrate Kiran Anjana said Kannu had submitted a list of 25 members from his side and 25 from bride's side who were expected to participate in his wedding ceremony and based on that we had given him permission. But he flouted the norms and following which FIR has been registered against him.

Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said based on the video we have, case has been registered against Kannu Chouhan under relevant section of IPC for violating the social distancing norm.