Madhya Pradesh: Unseasonal rains hit watermelon prices, Jhabua farmers feed it to cattle

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The watermelon farmers of Jhabua have suffered huge loss after the fruit's production cost exceeded its wholesale price in the market. Reason: Unseasonal rains, which significantly reduced the watermelon demand.

The cost of producing watermelon has risen to Rs 6 per kg, while the wholesale price is only Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 per kg, resulting in loss for farmers. As a result, farmers have refused to sell them and instead prefer feeding it to their cattle.

District President of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Mahendra Hamad, believes that the police is not in favour of farmers. The prices of the produce are continuously falling.

SDO of Horticulture Department, Suresh Enwati, says that the demand for watermelon has decreased due to unseasonal rains.

The situation is dire for watermelon farmers, as watermelon has joined the list of falling prices for agricultural produce. Despite increasing costs of farming due to inflation, farmers are not able to fetch profitable prices for their produce, leading to despair in the agricultural community. It costs around Rs.41,500 to cultivate watermelon in one bigha, including expenses for tractors, debris, plants, medicine, and labor.

The demand for watermelon, which is usually popular during the summer season, has also decreased significantly. Last year, watermelon was cultivated in 1800 hectares of land, but this year it has increased to 2000 hectares. However, the demand has plummeted, and farmers are getting a maximum price of Rs.12 per kg, which is not enough to cover their costs.