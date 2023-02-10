Madhya Pradesh: Unruly scenes mar Municipal Council's general meeting in Jaora

REPRESENTATIVE image |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Council's general meeting was concluded under the chairmanship of council president Anam Yusuf Kadpa. Except for the agenda items, there was a heated debate between the members of the ruling party and the opposition for an hour during the discussion on other issues. The conference was adjourned for 15 minutes due to excessive noise.

After consulting with the speaker's office, all of the Congress-backed councillors arrived at the conference and began debating the issues on the agenda. Meanwhile, following a discussion on six issues, BJP and Independent councillor Nizam Qazi engaged in a heated debate with Congress councillors.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor Irshad Baba threw a water bottle on the table angrily. Seeing the escalating controversy, Congress councillors including president Anam Kadpa and vice president Sushil Kochatta declared that the convention would be ended by passing issues of town interest by majority vote.

As soon as the conference began, independent councillor Qazi submitted an application to CMO Durga Bamaniya, demanding that any issues discussed in the conference be written directly in the proceedings rather than being brought on the rough. Rani Pawan Soni, the Leader of the Opposition, requested a discussion on the resolutions passed at the first meeting.