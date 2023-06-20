Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Approves Four-Lane Highway Link To Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Nitin Gadkari |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major respite to commuters, Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved conversion of existing two-lane road into four-lane highways connecting to eight-lane Delhi- Mumbai Expressway.

MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya had written a letter to Union minister Gadkari demanding conversion of Mandsaur- Sitamau- Suwasra and Jaora- Nagda- Ujjain roads into four-lane highway linking to eight-lane Delhi- Mumbai Expressway in the state.

The section of the Expressway that runs through the state would connect state’s major towns, including, Jaora, Garoth and Thandla, as well as Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Jhabua districts.

With the approval of the four lane road, driving on the road would be smooth and pleasurable experience for riders. This would be beneficial for devotees heading towards famous Mahakaleshwar temple from Mumbai and Gujarat (Baroda, Surat, Ahmadabad region).

The movement of traffic had slowed down due to congestion from Mandsaur-Suwasara road. With construction of eight-road-expressway, the pressure on the road would further increase. Hence, four lane road highway constructions would ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road. Gadkari has issued orders to the officers concerned in this regard.