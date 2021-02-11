Madhya Pradesh: Union Budget a roadmap of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma

Dhar: While addressing media persons at the party office in Dhar on Thursday, BJP leader and party spokesperson Umesh Sharma termed Budget as the roadmap of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Budget will strengthen the country by giving boost to financial and infrastructure sector along with health and welfare schemes. It will project country across the world.

A total of Rs 35 thousand crores have been sanctioned corona vaccine and corona policy of the Centre will improve the image of the country. Budget for the health has been increased and it will also increase employment opportunities, Sharma said.

Sharma said that despite pandemic affecting the economy of the country no additional burden has been put on the taxpayers. On the 75th anniversary of independence, pensioners above 75 years of age have been conditionally exempted from filing income tax returns.

Modi government has made an additional provision of a record Rs 1,10,055 crore in the Budget for railways and Rs 1,18,101 crore for road transport ministry.

Sharma said that 100 new Sainik Schools will be started with the help of NGOs and State Governments. Facilities will be expanded in seven hundred Eklavya model schools in tribal areas. Special care to double the income of farmers has been taken. While One Nation, One Card Scheme has been implemented for the poor.

Ujjwala schemes will also benefit over one crore women in this financial year.

Sharma said changes made in banking and insurance sector will benefit the citizens. Given the current circumstances, there cannot be a better Budget than this.

During the press conference, Dhar MLA Neena Verma, divisional-cum-media in-charge Gyanendra Tripathi, lifetime association fund district in-charge Umesh Gupta and others were present.