 Madhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City

Madhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City

Halkara further said that State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) had released Rs 6.42 crore to establish a drainage system from New Bus Stand to Malipura.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Unhel Municipal Council president Shantilal Halkara (Dhakad) organised a press conference to inform about state government fund for rejuvenation of the city. He said that Rs 7. 07 crore were to be credited to council’s account.

Halkara further said that State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) had released Rs 6.42 crore to establish a drainage system from New Bus Stand to Malipura. This would resolve the problem of water-logging in the city, especially in the rainy season. Around 1,140 metre RCC wall would be constructed between the mentioned areas.

Chota Talab would be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. A new garden would be constructed for Rs 20 lakh under AMRUT 2.0. In the press conference, Municipal Council vice-president Akhilesh Upadhyaya and chairman Rajkumar Jain also expressed their views.

Chairman Nagesh Mali, councillor Sanjay Shinde, councillor representative Anil Nandeda and others were also present.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Damoh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City

Madhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City

Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS Achieves Earnings According To Forecast In Q1

Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS Achieves Earnings According To Forecast In Q1

Madhya Pradesh: GRP MP Helpline App To Monitor Crimes In Train

Madhya Pradesh: GRP MP Helpline App To Monitor Crimes In Train

Madhya Pradesh: GAIL Holds Hindi Workshop In Vijaipur

Madhya Pradesh: GAIL Holds Hindi Workshop In Vijaipur

'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal

'Biparjoy' Delays Monsoon Arrival In MP; Heavy Rainfall Likely In Gwalior-Chambal