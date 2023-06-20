Madhya Pradesh: Unhel To Get Rs 7.07 Cr For Rejuvenation Of City

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Unhel Municipal Council president Shantilal Halkara (Dhakad) organised a press conference to inform about state government fund for rejuvenation of the city. He said that Rs 7. 07 crore were to be credited to council’s account.

Halkara further said that State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) had released Rs 6.42 crore to establish a drainage system from New Bus Stand to Malipura. This would resolve the problem of water-logging in the city, especially in the rainy season. Around 1,140 metre RCC wall would be constructed between the mentioned areas.

Chota Talab would be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. A new garden would be constructed for Rs 20 lakh under AMRUT 2.0. In the press conference, Municipal Council vice-president Akhilesh Upadhyaya and chairman Rajkumar Jain also expressed their views.

Chairman Nagesh Mali, councillor Sanjay Shinde, councillor representative Anil Nandeda and others were also present.