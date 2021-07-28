Madhya Pradesh: Unhappy with daughter's marriage, stepfather in Rajpur tries to sell her

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the murder of one married woman by her step-father, Rajpur police has made a shocking revelation in connection with the victim and murder accused.

Sub-inspector Rekha Askale said that the accused was not happy with his step-daughter's marriage and wanted to sell her to someone in Indore.

A victim who entered into wedlock with a person in Khargone district was brought by the accused a couple of days back. He also attempted to outrage her modesty before the incident.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, accused Kamal Harijan murdered his stepdaughter Ridhi slitting her throat while she was asleep. The incident was reported at a small Danod village, under Rajpur police station jurisdiction.

After murdering his step-daughter, the accused tried to commit suicide and was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition in Rajpur, from where he was referred to Barwani district hospital.

During the preliminary investigation at a village and as per the statement of the deceased mother, she was accused of Kamal’s fourth wife and deceased Ridhi was his stepdaughter.

Police came to know that the accused was not happy with his step-daughter’s marriage and brought her from her in-laws' places on Saturday. The accused tried to sell her to another person in Indore for Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, Riddhi wanted to go back to her in-laws' house in Khargone but was made hostage by her step-father.

In the night, she had gone to sleep, where the accused attempted to outrage her modesty. After failing in his attempt, the accused murdered her. Sub-inspector Askale said that the matter is still under investigation and the accused will be arrested after he gets discharged from the hospital.