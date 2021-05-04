Madhya Pradesh: Under-reporting deaths, a conspiracy to deny compensation to corona victims’ kin, alleges social worker in Mandsaur

MANDSAUR: Reports of a widening gap between official figures of Covid deaths and the number of funerals being performed under Covid protocol is causing panic among the people of state.

Based on the reports, a social worker and cooperative bank director Sunil Bansal has alleged the health department is hiding the actual casualties due to novel coronavirus in the town.

On an average, 20 to 25 people who are dying of corona are being cremated daily at different crematoriums, but the health department is reporting 2 or 3 deaths in its daily health bulletin.

So far only 56 deaths have been reported, whereas dozens of people have reportedly died due to corona in April and May, Bansal claimed.

All Covid patients who die are given a funeral by the municipal corporation as per their religious affiliation. This has been the practice since the corona outbreak to prevent the spread of virus.

Bansal has alleged that the kin of the deceased from Corona are not being issued death certificate to cover-up the number of casualties. It is a big conspiracy to hide the figures of the dead.

When a corona patient dies, their relatives are not allowed to see what doctors are writing in the various forms before they hand over the body of their deceased patient.

The doctors attribute suffocation, heart attack or any other reason, but corona as the cause of patients who are dying of corona, allege kin.

Daily more than 20 cremations are being done following the corona protocols, but department mentioning only two deaths due to corona.

Government has declared a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the corona victims under disaster management, but due to the conspiracy of the health department, the families of many deceased will not get this amount, there can be no denial of any major scam.

Public representatives and administrative officers should take this more immediate attention, Bansal added.