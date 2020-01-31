Madhya Pradesh: Under Indira Yojana, 75 % get power bills of Rs 100 or less

Indore: Out of 37 lakh domestic consumers, nearly 28 lakh (75 per cent) in 15 districts under Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company are getting Rs 100 or less as electricity bill, thanks to Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana of the State government.

Under the scheme, monthly consumption up to 100 units is charged only Rs 100, while all the consumers will be given benefit under the Indira Yojana for consumption up to 150 units.

In January, a total of 33.52 lakh consumers in the West Discom circle availed benefit of the scheme. They were provided a subsidy of Rs 125 crore.