Madhya Pradesh: Under Indira Yojana, 75 % get power bills of Rs 100 or less

Indore: Out of 37 lakh domestic consumers, nearly 28 lakh (75 per cent) in 15 districts under Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company are getting Rs 100 or less as electricity bill, thanks to Indira Grah Jyoti Yojana of the State government.
Under the scheme, monthly consumption up to 100 units is charged only Rs 100, while all the consumers will be given benefit under the Indira Yojana for consumption up to 150 units.
In January, a total of 33.52 lakh consumers in the West Discom circle availed benefit of the scheme. They were provided a subsidy of Rs 125 crore.
West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal said, “Consumers with 150 units per month or 5 units per day are eligible under the scheme. However, subsidy is payable up to a maximum of 100 units only,” he added.
Narwal said that there were 25 lakh eligible consumers when the scheme was implemented in August. Now their number has increased to 33.52 lakh. Likewise, subsidies have also increased by 15 crores, compared to earlier. A maximum subsidy of Rs 513 is payable to each consumer under the scheme.
Narwal said that a total subsidy of Rs 125.09 crore has been given in the bills distributed in January. Maximum Rs 14.9 crore in subsidy was provided to 3.64 lakh consumers in Indore city. A total of 2.8 lakh consumers of Indore rural were given a subsidy of Rs 8 crore.
The total number of domestic consumers in 15 districts under West Discom is 37,34,971 followed by 6 lakh non-domestic and 11 lakh agriculture ones.
Subsidy beneficiaries
Area Count
Indore City 3.64 lakh
Ujjain 3.12 lakh
Dhar 2.94 lakh
Khargone 2.88 lakh
Jhabua 2.83 lakh
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)