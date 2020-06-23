Madhya Pradesh: Uncertainty looms over promotion to law and MBA students

Indore: Though the state government has allowed promotion of collegiate students to next class without examinations, uncertainty still looms over the fate of students of law and MBA courses following different instructions from regulatory bodies.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) stated that they would send copy of instructions from the state government to Bar Council of India, which regulates law courses, and All Indian Council for Technical Education, which governs MBA courses, and seek their guidance on the matter.

“Whatever replies are received from BCI and AICTE will be shared with the state government for its further instructions,” said DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.

In wake of coronavirus, the state government on Monday decided to promote students to next year/semester without exams.