Madhya Pradesh: Uncertainty looms over promotion to law and MBA students

Indore: Though the state government has allowed promotion of collegiate students to next class without examinations, uncertainty still looms over the fate of students of law and MBA courses following different instructions from regulatory bodies.
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) stated that they would send copy of instructions from the state government to Bar Council of India, which regulates law courses, and All Indian Council for Technical Education, which governs MBA courses, and seek their guidance on the matter.
“Whatever replies are received from BCI and AICTE will be shared with the state government for its further instructions,” said DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.
In wake of coronavirus, the state government on Monday decided to promote students to next year/semester without exams.
The decision was taken to promote students on the basis of the last year/semester marks/internal evaluation.
It was also decided that the results of UG final year and PG final semester students would be declared by accepting maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters.
For students of UG final year and PG final semester, who wish to appear in the examinations to improve their results, the option to write examinations was also provided. For them, offline examinations are to be held on the next declared date.
The decision come as a major reprieve to traditional and technical course students but the government order remained silent on fate of professional courses students, especially those opting for MBA and law courses.
This led to uncertain situation for universities too who have no other option but to let regulatory bodies inform about the government’s decision.
Lately, the BCI had said all law students, except those in final year, will be promoted on the basis of their previous year's marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.
However, it clarified that after reopening of colleges/universities, the institutions may conduct the end semester examination with respect to the year from which the students have been promoted, within a reasonable period of time, though such promoted students shall continue to study in the year to which they have been promoted.
Somewhat same instructions were from AICTE. Now, the DAVV is in the dither as if it will go by the government’s order it will tend to violate guidelines by regulatory bodies which may eventually have impact career of students.
“We will put the matter before our boards of studies on law and management courses and then write letters to BCI and AICTE. We are sure we will get solution to the problem from the regulatory bodies,” Tiwari said.
Following course students to be benefited
The government’s decision of promoting students in the next class on the basis of their previous class marks is going to benefit students of traditional, teacher training courses and some professional courses as well which are not governed by central regulatory bodies.
Students of following courses to be benefited: BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, MA, MCom, MSc, BEd, BPEd, MEd, MPEd, BSW, MSW, BJ, MJ, BHSc, MHSc etc.
Courses under Medical varsity not included
Students pursuing medical, dental, ayurved, unani, physiotherapy, homeopathy and other allied subjects are not to get the benefit of promotional scheme of the government. “These courses are affiliated to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University. The government has not given any benefit to them. Students will these courses will have to undergo exams,” said a senior professor.
DAVV exam controller Tiwari stated that only D-batch students of medical courses are under DAVV. They will have to take exams for completion of course.
Detailed guidelines to clear air
DAVV stated that detailed guidelines by the state government on promotional scheme will brining clarity. “For second year/semester students, first year marks will become bases for promotion for next class but what will be base for first year students needs to be clarified further. “Though the government order says internal marks can be base but detailed guidelines will clear the air,” Tiwari stated.
DAVV to seek govt advice on held papers
DAVV signalled at taking guidelines from the government on the papers it held before exams for UG final year were cancelled following coronavirus scare. “For some courses, up to 70 per cent of papers were held when the exams were cancelled. Are those papers to be made zero or they can become ground for marking students will be a subject which need to be get cleared from Department of Higher Education (DHE),” said Tiwari. He stated that the university will upraised the DHE about it and seek its opinion on the subject.
Final year students at loss
Educationalist believe that final year/semester students would be at loss if they took benefit of promotional scheme. “They may find it difficult to get job and secure admission in higher courses on the basis of mark-sheet mentioning about their promotion sans exams,” said a placement officer without wishing to be quoted. Cloth Market Girls College principal Mangal Mishra also stated that the students in final year or semester should opt for exam option provided by the government. “It will be better for their career if they went by the exam option,” he added.
