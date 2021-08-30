Madhya Pradesh: Unable to repay money, a youth commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Aerodrome area on Sunday. He is said to have borrowed some money from the owners of the shop that he worked in a few months ago and they were pressuring him to repay the amount by selling his house. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, Rohit Acharya, a resident of the Jaishree Nagar area, was found hanging by one of his family members around 5 am. He was rushed to hospital, but it was too late. His elder brother, Rahul, said Rohit was employed at a garment shop in the Cloth Market area for more than 10 years.

He had borrowed some money from the shop owners—Lokesh Chopra and Rahul Chopra—a few months ago. He had paid Rs 1 lakh to the shop owners, but they were pressuring him to repay the remaining amount within a week. Rahul alleged that Rohit went into a depression because of this.

His wife and children had gone her parents’ home for Raksha Bandhan at the time of the incident. The police are taking down the statements of his wife and other family members to ascertain the exact reason for his suicide.

