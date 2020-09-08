Madhya Pradesh: Unable to handle defeat at video games, minor boy kills girl

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an 11-year-old boy smashed the head of a 9-year-old girl with a stone, because she was consistently beating him in video games, police said on Tuesday.

"The minor boy has confessed to the murder," said Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of police, Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, when the girl, who lived in the accused's neighbourhood, went out of her flat to collect flowers. When she didn't return for a considerable period of time, her family informed the police.

Later, the girl's body was recovered -- head smashed and hidden under a stone.

"The accused said that the girl used to beat him always in online games and also killed his pet mouse four-five months ago. All this had been building up inside him. He was infuriated and he killed her to take revenge."