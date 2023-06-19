Madhya Pradesh: UMC President Reveals Amount For City Uplift

FP Photo

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Unhel Municipal Council (UMC) president Shantilal Halkara (Dhakad) organised a press conference to inform about the amount sanctioned by the government for rejuvenation of the city. He said that Rs 7. 07 crore are about to be credited to the council’s account.

Halkara further said that state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) has released Rs 6.42 crore to establish a drainage system in the city from New Bus Stand to Malipura. This would resolve the problem of water logging in the city, especially in the rainy season. An 1140 metre RCC wall would be constructed between the mentioned areas.

Also, a Chota Talab in the city would be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 45 lakh. Similarly, a new garden would be constructed in the city with an amount of Rs 20 lakh under AMRUT 2.0. In the press conference, municipal council vice-president Akhilesh Upadhyaya and Chairman Rajkumar Jain also expressed their views. Chairman Nagesh Mali, councillor Sanjay Shinde, councillor representative Anil Nandeda and others were also present on the occasion.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Quiz To Promote Financial Literacy