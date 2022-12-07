Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain’s Charvi clinches gold at National Chess Championship

Charvi Mehta | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s unrated player Charvi Mehta defeated ranked players to win the National Chess Championship held in Tumkur district of Karnataka. Charvi won the gold medal by winning the most rounds in the women's section of the championship.

Giving this information, State Secretary of Madhya Pradesh PD Chess Association Prakash Banshkar said that Charvi Mehta, studying in class 7 in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ujjain, was awarded by former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA of Karnataka, Dr Gangadhar Parameshwara and Vice Chancellor of Tumkur University, Dr M Venkateshwarlu with a Gold Medal and Trophy. It is worth mentioning that even before this, Charvi has participated in state-level school and state chess championships and received a gold medal in it.