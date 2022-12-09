e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain girls win gold medals in Gatka

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain girl students won gold medals in Gatka game under the guidance of coach Purushottam Tiwari at Malkhamb Centre located in Kshirsagar Maidan. Vedika Parmar of Mahadji Scindia School won the gold medal in team event and Madhuri Panwar won the gold medal in singles in a state-level competition held in Jabalpur for different age groups.

Similarly, Kanak Parmar of Mahadji Scindia won a gold medal in her age group. Roshni, a student of Sant Meera, also won the gold medal in her age group. It is noteworthy that around 70 students from Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur and Mandla participated in the competition. A national competition will be held in Jharkhand on December 25, in which all these winning girl students will participate.

article-image

