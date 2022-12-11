Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain division team is winner in various categories

Girl participants showcase their skill on rope gymnastics on the third day of state-level school championships, in Ujjain on Saturday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 66th State-Level School Gymnastics and Mallakhamb Competition is being organised in Ujjain from December 8, under the aegis of the Directorate of Public Education, Madhya Pradesh. The Ujjain division team performed excellently in various age groups and emerged victorious.

National judge of gymnastics Sanjay Johri said that Piyush Yadav and Yashmeet Ahirwar of Bhopal stood first, Sonu Thakur and Govind Singh of Ujjain came second and Vimlesh and Amit of Tribal Affairs Department stood third in the men’s pair event under acrobatic gymnastics in multipurpose gymnasium hall.

In the women’s pair event, Sanovar Khan and Shaheen Khan of Tribal Affairs Department came first, Diya Yadav and Diya Juneja of the Bhopal division were second and Mansi Vishwakarma and Samidha Gaur of Jabalpur division took the third spot.

Amit and Zeenat Khan of the Tribal Affairs Department stood first in the mixed pair event. In the trio event, Himanshu Dehariya, Parikli Sadafal and Pari Sahu of Jabalpur came first, Kumkum Deora, Amrita Singh and Sujata Pandey of Bhopal second and Simran Kahar, Khushi Jaiswal, Kritighna Jaiswal of Ujjain ended up third.

In the artistic gymnastics event, Harshil Hardanwar, Jayant Solanki, Tarang Rajak and Adi Vaish of Jabalpur stood first, Raja Kadam, Satyendra Sen, Firoz Khan and Kavya Pal of Bhopal second, Arjun Uike, Ritesh Kumbhare, Vikram Uike and Shivam Khudshyam of Tribal Affairs Department third.

Read Also Ujjain Sports News: Keen competition held on day two of school gymnastics championship

In the all-around championship, first three spots were taken by Ujjain’s player with Ujjar Ali taking first spot, Swarnim Jaiswal second and Somesh Sharma third in the age group of 14 years.

In the age group of 17 years, Ghanshyam Billore of Indore came first, Kris Gupta of Indore second and Mohit Sharma of Bhopal third. In the age group of 19 years, Divyansh Kaloshiya of Ujjain stood first, Vishal Dayma of Ujjain stood second and Krishna Chauhan of Ujjain stood third.

In the all-around championship, in the age group of 14 years, Manika of Indore stood first, Shreya of Indore stood second and Lakshmi Mishra of Bhopal stood third. In the age group of 17 years, Ekta Diwan of Ujjain came first, Aayushi Chaurishya of Ujjain second and

Gauranshi Jain of Bhopal came third. In the age group of 19 years, Shivani Namdev of Bhopal came first, Radhika Ajmeri of Ujjain second and Mehak Khan of Gwalior third.

Judge Chandrashekhar Chauhan said that the Ujjain division got first position, Sagar division second and Indore division third position in team championship in the age group of 14 years under Mallakhamb competition going on at Madhav Seva Nyas Malkhamb training centre located at Bharat Mata Mandir premises.

In the age group of girls 14 years, the Ujjain division came first, Sagar division second and Jabalpur division third.

Publicity committee head Amitoj Bhargava and Sanjay Lalwani said that under the gymnastics competition, rhythmic gymnastics competitions in the age group of 14, 17 and 19 girls would be held in the evening session. After organising the medal ceremony, the

winning players will be honoured with medals. The closing ceremony of the four-day state-level school gymnastics and Mallakhamb competition will be held on December 11 at 12 pm at Government Shri Krishna Saral Higher Secondary School Maharajwada-2. The chief guest of the closing ceremony will be minister for higher education Mohan Yadav. It will be presided over by MLA Paras Jain.