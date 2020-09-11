Madhya Pradesh: UGC orders HEIs to submit the online gender audit by September 15

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities across the country to submit online gender audit till September 25.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajinsh Jain said that universities are required to fill online compliance of gender audit on SAKSHAM Portal up to September 15 and also inform the same to affiliated colleges.”

Last year, the higher education regulator had directed the higher education institutions to constitute an internal complaint committee (ICC) and special cell at campuses to deal with the issue of gender-based violence and to conduct a gender sensitisation programme.

It was also stated that it should be ensured that the ICC work as per UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015.

The UGC stresses on the need for ensuring a safe and healthy environment for women students and employees on the campuses of HEIs.

The UGC says higher education institutions can play a significant role in ensuring the safety of women and providing healthy environment by putting in place foolproof mechanisms and impregnable standards of safety.

"The key lies in institutionalising the best practices and standard operating procedures that can substantively deal with women related issues on the campuses," the UGC adds.