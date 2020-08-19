Madhya Pradesh: UG students to get five, PG students seven days to submit answer books

Indore: Final year/semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate are going to get five and seven days respectively to submit answer books to colleges located near their houses after writing exams.

All colleges affiliated to the university will double up as collection centres.

These and some other decisions were taken on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and attended by Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and lead college principals.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) had lately issued exams and results guidelines. As the guidelines, exams will be conducted in open book mode.

The DHE had also stated that the students can submit answer books after writing exams in government colleges and schools near their houses.