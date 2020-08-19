Madhya Pradesh: UG students to get five, PG students seven days to submit answer books

Indore: Final year/semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate are going to get five and seven days respectively to submit answer books to colleges located near their houses after writing exams.
All colleges affiliated to the university will double up as collection centres.
These and some other decisions were taken on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and attended by Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and lead college principals.
Department of Higher Education (DHE) had lately issued exams and results guidelines. As the guidelines, exams will be conducted in open book mode.
The DHE had also stated that the students can submit answer books after writing exams in government colleges and schools near their houses.
The DHE on Monday asked the universities to prepare a schedule for examination, submission of answer books and results within a week.
During meeting on Wednesday, the exam controller said that exams for UG final year were underway when the same had to be suspended following outbreak of Covid-19.
He stated that three more papers of UG final year exams and all five papers of PG final semester exams are to be conducted.
The meeting observed that all questions papers are to be uploaded simultaneously on website for students to access. The meeting also observed that it would be appropriate to provide five days to UG students and seven days to PG students to write the exams and submit the answer books.
After answer scripts are submitted, the college will have five days to submit the same to DAVV’s evaluation centre.
The university wants to wind up exams in September and declare results by October end.