Madhya Pradesh: Two youths die, mother donates her son’s eye

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths drowned in Tapti River on Saturday morning, Burhanpur. The incident occurred at Rajghat area under Kotwali police station around 9.30 am, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Shaswat, resident of Dwarikapuri, Lalbagh, Burhanpur and Krushna Kumar Bundela, a resident of Rastipura.

Both the youths had gone to take bath at Rajghat and suddenly they started drowning. They lost their control because of the high stream of the river. Some of the people who were present at the bank raised the alarm, but it was too late. Later they informed the police and rescue team.

On getting the information, Kotwali police station in charge Sanjay Pathak and his team reached the spot and began a search operation. After an hour of search operation, divers recovered both the bodies. Police immediately took them to the district hospital but it was too late.

Police recovered an aadhar card and clothes of one youth from the bank of the river. Collector Praveen Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha, corporation commissioner Shyam Kumar Singh and others also reached the spot on receiving the information.

According to the will of Shaswat, mother Sudhir Chapadiya willingly donated the eyes of her son.