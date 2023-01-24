Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old dies, 5 injured as trucks rams into house

Photo: Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old child died and five others were seriously injured after a rashly driven trawler truck smashed into a roadside house in Badiya village near Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district.

The accident took place between 7 pm and 8 pm on Monday and the deceased was identified as Devendra, son of Mangilal Singh.

Mangilal informed that it was around 7 pm and all family members were present in the house when a rashly driven truck coming from Jeerabad crashed into the house after damaging the roadside electric pole.

Immediately afterwards the entire house caved in resulting in the death of two-year-old Deverdra and injuring five others.

Residents said that they heard a "big crashing thump" when the truck hit the house. The boy's family was trapped in the house for some time.

The villagers immediately called the police who evacuated all the family members trapped in debris and sent them to Manawar civil hospital, from where they were sent to Barwani district hospital. Doctors claimed that the condition of the four-year-old Varsha, daughter of Van Singh is critical, while the other four are out of danger.

After the incident, Gandhwani naib tehsildar Rajesh Kochle, SDM Kerala Rawat, SDOP Dheeraj Singh Babbar and naib tehsildar Hemlata Dindor reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

On Tuesday morning, relatives of Mangilal, who were injured in the accident, gathered in large numbers. The relatives kept the body on road and staged a protest. They demanded that the administration compensate them for the loss as well as provide good treatment to the injured persons.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)