 Madhya Pradesh: Two vehicle lifters held, 6 motorcycles seized in Badnawar
Madhya Pradesh: Two vehicle lifters held, 6 motorcycles seized in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Two vehicle lifters held, 6 motorcycles seized in Badnawar

Superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh had directed the station in-charges to nab vehicle lifters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Badnawar police on Saturday arrested two bike smugglers and recovered six motorcycles from their possession. Their third accomplice is still at large. TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar said that an increasing number of bike-lifting and snatching incidents are taking place in the town for the past few days.  Superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh had directed the station in-charges to nab vehicle lifters. Thus, Badnawar police constituted a team and began investigation. 

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed two suspects from Motipura village. During interrogation, they revealed to have lifted bikes from different places. The third associate named Suresh Vasuniya of Gundikheda under Rajod police station limits is absconding. Those arrested have been identified as Anurag Makwana and Balram Makwana, both residents of Motipura. They have been already booked for tractor theft and assault. 

SI Anil Singh Khuraiya, Akash Singh, ASI Rajak Khan, Sharad Kumar Gaur, Manish Parmar and head constable Santosh Yadav played a key role in the case. SP has announced a reward for the team.

