 Madhya Pradesh: Two vehicle-lifters held, 10 stolen two-wheelers recovered in Pipalrawan
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Two vehicle-lifters were arrested by Pipalrawan police on Tuesday at Surjana Phata, Sonkatch. Ten two-wheelers were recovered from them.

During a vehicle checking drive at Surjana Phata, Sonkatch police intercepted two suspects riding a bike. Police found them fishy when they tried to flee the spot.

When police entered the bike number on MPVDP portal to check the details of the owner, a missing case on bike’s number was found registered with the Pipalrawan police station. Without any delay, police caught them

During interrogation, miscreants were identified as Prem Sisodia and Rupesh Hada of Kumariyabanbir village.

Both the accused have accepted the crime of stealing 10 two-wheelers worth Rs seven lakh. These vehicles were stolen from Shajapur, Indore, Ujjain and other cities bordering the district.

Pipalrawan police station in-charge CL Katare, sub-inspectors Arun Pipalde, RK Malviya, Man Singh Parmar and others did a commendable job.

