Madhya Pradesh: Two students vie for one seat in DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least two students are vying for admission to one seat in the self-finance courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) this year.

“As many as 5,247 students, who had appeared in the Common Entrance Test (CET), registered for counseling, which is starting on October 8,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja. There are a total of 2,515 seats in 41 self-finance courses for which CET was conducted across the country. That means at least two students will be in the race for one seat.

On Thursday, DAVV is going to hold counselling for NRI candidates. For non-NRI candidates, whose admission will be based on CET scores, counselling will be conducted from October 8 to October 12.

B.Ed, M.Ed registration window shuts tomorrow

Students who wish to take admission in teachers’ education programmes—including B.Ed, M.Ed, BPEd, MPEd, and so forth—but have not registered for centralised online admission counselling as yet should act now. The registration window for counselling is going to shut on Friday (October 8).

Admissions to teachers’ education courses were granted through centralised counselling. Three rounds were conducted but still many seats remained vacant in the colleges offering teachers’ education courses.

Following the demand of the colleges, the department of higher education (DHE) had approved a proposal for an additional round of counselling for admission to teachers’ education programmes. The window for fresh registrations was opened on October 3. The window will remain open till October 8.

Students who did not get a seat in the three rounds of counselling are registering themselves for the additional round of counselling. They will also be getting their documents verified at the help centres set up by the DHE. The document verification window will close on October 9.

The DHE will release a common merit list on October 11. The final merit list and allotment letters will be released on October 19. Students will be required to pay 50 per cent of the course fee online for confirmation of admission from October 21 to October 25.

The remaining 50 per cent of students will have to pay when colleges resume classes.

Addl round only for MP students

This round of counselling is only for students from Madhya Pradesh. The online registration form seeks to know the domicile of the candidate. If the candidate confirms that they are domiciles of MP, only then would they be permitted to proceed with the filling of the online registration form. Shri Yashwant Education College chairman Ravi Bhadoria said that many students from MP had told the DHE that they did not get a seat in the B.Ed course because of students from other states. So, in this additional round, only MP candidates were given a chance.

