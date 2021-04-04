Madhya Pradesh: Two shops sealed in Kukshi for violating Covid norms

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In order to contain Covid-19, orders have been released by the administration to keep all the business establishments closed from 8 pm to 6 am with consent of traders. On Saturday, administrative officials toured Kukshi after 8 pm and appealed to traders to observe lockdown.

At Vijay Stambh Square, the administration imposed fine on people sans masks and recovered Rs 5,200. A team led by SDM Vivek Kumar visited city bus stand, Cinema Chowpatty, Kachehari Chowk, Sutar Mohalla and Nariman Point and found business establishments closed. Balaji Tea Stall Store at Kachehari Chowk and Daily Dose at Nariman Point were sealed by administration as they were open.

During Kukshi visit, the officials appealed to residents to follow the lockdown due to rise in Covid cases. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Davar said, “Due to increasing Covid -19 cases, similar action will be taken regularly by the administration in Kukshi.”