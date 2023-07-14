Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Rescued As Well Caves-In In Alirajpur

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were evacuated and shifted to government hospital after a well suddenly caved-in in Andharkanch village of Katthiwada development block on Friday.

The incident occurred in Patel Phaliya of AndharKanch village. Two villagers were standing near the deep well when it suddenly caved in.

Reports said that the wall collapsed following rains. On being informed, collector Dr Abhay Bedekar along with SP Hansraj Singh rushed to the spot and called for SDRF, home guard, Revenue and police force.

Following collector order, rescue operation was launched. The soil was removed within four hours and safely evacuated Sukhdev Jamsingh and Rajendra Hiriya. They were shifted to district hospital, Alirajpur for medical treatment.

MLA Mukesh Patel, district panchayat member Bhadu Pachaya, ASP SS Sengar, SDM Laxmi Gamad and SDOP Shridha Sonkar were also present.

CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke said that both the persons were out of danger and were undergoing treatment at District Hospital Alirajpur.

