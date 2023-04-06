Madhya Pradesh: Two peddlers arrested with 370 grams MDMA drugs in Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of a drive against the drug peddling, the team of Mandsaur police caught two peddlers and recovered 370 grams of 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from their possession. The international market value of seized drugs stands around Rs 37 lakh.

With this, Mandsaur police arrested seven peddlers and seized contraband worth more than Rs 1.25 crores from the possession within the last one week.

Informing about the operation, Mandsaur City Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Soni said that they got a tip-off about two peddlers on the motorcycle heading towards Mandsaur with the contrabands.

Swung into the action, Soni shared information with the seniors and after getting the instruction, the team put pickets on the Mhow - Neemuch Highway at No 10 naka.

After some time, police saw two bikers with a bag heading towards them. Police stopped them and after the search, the team recovered 170 grams of MDMA from the possession of Samarth Meghwal who was driving a motorcycle and 200 grams of MDMA from pillion ridder Bharat Bairagi.

Police booked the duo under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. According to the police, the accused duo might be involved in some inter-state peddlers gang.

In the past, those who were arrested are mostly hailing from the rural areas of Mandsaur, Neemuch, Pratapgarh, and Chittorgarh bordering districts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Police investigation into the matter is going on.

Notably, the Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (tablet form); and molly or mandy (crystal form), is a potent empathogen–entactogen with stimulant properties primarily used for recreational purposes. The desired effects include altered sensations, increased energy, and empathy.

