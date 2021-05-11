Madhya Pradesh: Two patents granted to IIT Indore for its novel inventions

Indore: Indian Institute of Technology Indore has been granted two patents by Indian Patent Office for its novel inventions.

One patent has been secured by Department of Bioscience and Biomedical Engineering faculty member Prof Avinash Sonawane, and another by Dr Anirban Sengupta of Computer Science Department.

Sonawane got patent for his novel research on "The development of asparaginase drug for the treatment of blood cancer". This a new asparaginase drug (M-ASPAR) using protein engineering approach to treat Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

Recently, Prof Sonawane also received funding from Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), DBT, Government of India under Early Translational Accelerator (ETA) program to carry out Phase I and II Clinical trials of M-ASPAR jointly with the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer, Tata Memorial Centre (ACTREC, TMC), Mumbai, and a Mumbai based Epygen Biotech Pvt. Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company based in Navi Mumbai.