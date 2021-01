Agar Malwa: Two monkeys were found dead on the terrace and courtyard of house in Nana Bazar on Monday morning. The municipality was informed about this incident by local residents.

Sanitary inspector Basant Dulganj sent the bodies of monkeys to veterinary hospital for postmortem. Veterinary doctor Dr Arvind Mahajan said after postmortem of monkeys, the samples will be collected and will be sent to Bhopal for further medical investigation, which will clear the cause of monkey deaths.