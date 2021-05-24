Madhya Pradesh: Two miscreants in Alot held for robbing an old woman of Rs 35,000

Alot: Two accused wanted in connection with 23-day-old robbery have been arrested.
Giving this information, Alot police station incharge Deepak Shaijwar said that Dashtrath Singh of Khabariya Khedi had withdrawn Rs 39,500 from co-operative bank after selling 20 quintals of wheat on May 4.
When he was returning home with his grandmother Magan Bai, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle snatched the bag containing money from Magan Bai at Sanjay Chowk and escaped.
Alot police registered a case against the accused under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. Additional Police Officer Sunil Patidar constituted a special team to hunt down the robbers.
Following a tip off, the police arrested three persons for transporting illicit liquor and weapons on May 22. The trio identified as Arman, Shubham Bhatia and Akhlakh Mohammad were booked under Section 34 of the Excise Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act 1959. A motorcycle sans registration number too was seized.
Arman and Shubham matched the two miscreants described by Dashrath and during subsequent interrogation the two allegedly accepted to their involvement in the robbery. The two later led to the recovery of Rs 35,000 along with a HF Deluxe motorbike. Superintendent of Police announced Rs 5,000 reward to Alot police for cracking the case.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)