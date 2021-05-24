Madhya Pradesh: Two miscreants in Alot held for robbing an old woman of Rs 35,000

Alot: Two accused wanted in connection with 23-day-old robbery have been arrested.

Giving this information, Alot police station incharge Deepak Shaijwar said that Dashtrath Singh of Khabariya Khedi had withdrawn Rs 39,500 from co-operative bank after selling 20 quintals of wheat on May 4.

When he was returning home with his grandmother Magan Bai, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle snatched the bag containing money from Magan Bai at Sanjay Chowk and escaped.

Alot police registered a case against the accused under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. Additional Police Officer Sunil Patidar constituted a special team to hunt down the robbers.