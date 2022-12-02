Madhya Pradesh: Two miscreants caught in CCTV committing theft

Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The incidents of theft in the city are not taking the name of stopping. The courage of the thieves is so high that they are carrying out the crime in broad daylight. In the Rishi Nagar area, two youths committed theft in broad daylight. Two thieves broke into the house of retired superintendent engineer VK Vaishnav, who lives in the Senior MIG house of Rishi Nagar, by breaking the lock at 3.30 pm on November 30 and carried out the incident in half-an-hour.

Vaishnav had gone out of town to attend a wedding ceremony with the family. Vaishnav’s acquaintance informed the Madhav Nagar police and Vaishnav when he saw the broken lock of the house. In the CCTV footage, two youths are seen entering the house by jumping the gate. Their features are somewhat similar to those youths who carried out the incident in Pragati Nagar. At present, the police have registered a case. After the arrival of Vaishnav, information about the stolen goods and cash will be received.

AT LP BHARGAVA NAGAR

A similar incident occurred at LP Bhargava Nagar where people caught two minors who were running away after stealing on November 30 and handed them over to the police. Anuja, the wife of Sanjay Soni, who lives in Bhargava Nagar, went to the market on Wednesday evening. When she returned, the lock of her house was broken. When she reached inside, two minors opened the back door and ran outside. When Anuja raised an alarm and gave a chase, people came out and caught both minors. Mangalsutra, tops and other jewellery were recovered from them. The minors have been handed over to the police. TI Manish Lodha said that investigation is going on.